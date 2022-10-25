Biden Gets His COVID Booster in Hopes Others Will Do the Same
With the holiday season approaching, President Joe Biden decided to get his bivalent omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday—more than three months since he tested positive for COVID-19. Since “not enough people are getting it,” the president decided to get his updated vaccination in front of cameras in hopes that other Americans will follow suit. “Your old vaccine or your previous Covid infection will not give you maximum protection. Let me be as plain as I can: We still have hundreds of people dying each day from Covid in this country. Hundreds. That number is likely to rise this winter,” he said on Tuesday. “But this year is different from the past. This year, nearly every death is preventable.” Biden said the American public should receive one COVID-19 shot a year, saying, “In other words, it’s just like the flu shot.”