Biden Gifts Putin Matching Aviators

President Joe Biden did not come empty-handed to his highly anticipated Wednesday meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva. According to a White House official, Biden gifted Putin “a crystal sculpture of an American Bison,” the U.S’s official mammal, which represents “strength, unity, resilience”—complete “with a custom engraved inscription plaque commemorating the meeting” between the two presidents. That’s not all: Biden, known for donning his signature Ray-Ban aviators since he was a teenage, also came bearing “a pair of custom Aviators” for his Russian counterpart. Now they can match!