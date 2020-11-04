Biden in Election Night Address: ‘We Feel Good About Where We Are’

With several key states not likely to have a clear winner for hours or even days, Democratic candidate Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday morning to call for patience and channel optimism about the path to victory.

“I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election,” he said from Wilmington, Delaware. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

In his energetic speech at 12:42 a.m., Biden said his team felt good about Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and, surprisingly, Georgia.

“And by the way it’s going to take time to count the votes but we’re going to win Pennsylvania,” he said.

While swing state Ohio has gone for Trump, other battlegrounds like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are unlikely to be called overnight.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and mail-in vote that it’s going to take a while,” Biden said in his short address. “We’re gonna have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished.”

He stressed that it wasn’t up to him or President Donald Trump to call the election.

Moments after Biden’s address, Trump took to Twitter to proclaim that his campaign was “up BIG” but that “they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

The tweet was promptly flagged with a warning label by the social media giant, which noted that the post could contain misleading information.

Trump has not given an Election Night address yet but said shortly before 1 a.m. that he would at some point.