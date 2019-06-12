Joe Biden, Good Job Dissing Donald Trump! Now, What Else You Got?

I can see why Joe Biden wants to get into a Mighty Sword contest with Donald Trump, like the one they had Tuesday. When Biden taunts Trump, it makes Trump pay attention to him, Trump drags the media along, and it sends the message that this is a Trump-Biden race.

Trump doesn’t seem to respond to any of the others in quite the way he responds to Biden. He clearly sees Biden as the biggest threat—Trump reacts to these kinds of stimuli the way an animal does, and his canine smell is telling him that Biden is the dog who’s most likely to knock him off the porch. And sure enough, Biden won Tuesday, I would think, to your average neutral observer, because he tied Trump’s unhinged behavior to the impact it’s having on regular people, on tariffs for example.

So that’s all well and good. But if Biden is going to win this thing, and I mean the primary and the general, which are two different jobs, he and his people will need to remember that job number one here isn’t trolling Trump. It’s talking turkey.