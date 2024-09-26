Biden Greets World Leaders in New York With a Hearty ‘Welcome to Washington’
SENIOR MOMENT
President Joe Biden reportedly welcomed international leaders to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, which might not have been a problem, except for the fact that he was speaking in New York City. Delivering remarks at an event on supporting Ukrainian recovery at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel, the president, 81, thanked his audience before saying, “Welcome to Washington,” according to the New York Post. He didn’t appear to notice the mistake. Biden spent much of the earlier part of the week at the United Nations General Assembly and at various Climate Week events around the city. In his fourth and final address before the general assembly on Tuesday, the president reflected on his decision to end his re-election campaign earlier this summer, ceding the Democratic nomination to his vice president. “My fellow leaders, let us never forget, some things are more important than staying in power. It’s your people,” he said, prompting applause, according to ABC News. “It's your people that matter the most. Never forget, we are here to serve the people, not the other way around.”