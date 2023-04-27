CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden Has a Secret Gold-Framed TV in the Oval Office: Report
President Joe Biden has a small TV squirreled away in the Oval Office, Politico reports. The 10- or 12-inch monitor stands behind the Resolute Desk on another desk topped with photographs in golden frames and has itself been placed in a gilded frame to make it less conspicuous. According to Politico’s report, Biden likes to watch CNN on the mini-TV when press cameras and visitors aren’t in the room, and will even keep it on during informal meetings. He’s also reportedly known to contact his favorite journalists to thank them for helpful coverage. The tiny TV set seems to have made a brief appearance in the background of an Oval Office tour Biden gave to Kal Penn for The Daily Show last month.