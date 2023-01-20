Joe Biden Has ‘No Regrets’ Over Handling of Classified Docs Scandal
DEFIANT
A defiant President Joe Biden said Thursday that he had “no regrets” and expected the classified document scandal currently roiling the administration to “be resolved quickly.” He told reporters trailing him on a tour of California storm damage: “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.” Later, he added: “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. There’s no there, there.” The White House has faced withering criticism in recent days for its lack of disclosures about the case, especially among Republicans and right-wing media. The public only learned of the documents, which were found in the president’s home and former think tank office, earlier this month—though a number of files were located and turned over last November and December.