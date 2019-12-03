Biden: I Have ‘Mixed Emotions’ About Kamala Harris Dropping Out of 2020 Race

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ending her presidential campaign on Tuesday by telling reporters he had “mixed emotions” about her dropping out. “She’s a first-rate candidate and a real competitor and I have mixed emotions about it because she is really a solid, solid person and loaded with talent,” Biden said. Harris informed staff on Tuesday that she is ending her bid for president—saying that she is doing so in light of her campaign’s financial struggles.