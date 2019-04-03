CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden: ‘I’ll Be Much More Mindful’ About Respecting Personal Space
‘I GET IT’
Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video on social media Wednesday saying he’ll be much more “mindful” of people’s personal space in the future after facing multiple accusations of inappropriate touching. “In my career I’ve always tried to make a human connection, that’s my responsibility,” Biden said in the video. “Whether they’re men, women, young, old—it’s the way I've always been. It’s the way I try to show I care about them and I’m listening... It’s just who I am.” The potential 2020 contender also recognized that “social norms” have changed. “They’ve shifted, and the boundaries in protecting personal space have been reset. And I get it,” he said. “I’ll be much more mindful and will respect it.”