Rival Campaigns’ Internal Results Have Biden in Fourth Place
TAKING UP THE REAR?
There were no official results from the Iowa caucuses as of 1:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, but several campaigns agreed on one thing: Joe Biden lost big time. The former vice president was listed in fourth place at best in incomplete, unofficial results by the campaigns of Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar. The Monday night vote was plagued by technical problems that left the final, official tallies a mystery—so the campaign numbers were the best indication of the outcome. Before the internal polling was released, Biden told supporters, “We feel good about where we are... We are in this for the long haul.” Biden’s campaign also complained to the party about “considerable flaws” in the vote reporting system.