CHEAT SHEET
LOSING MOMENTUM
Top Democrats Warn Biden Is Facing Fourth Place in Iowa, Says Report
Joe Biden risks coming in fourth place in Iowa early next year, nearly a dozen top Democrats in the state have told Bloomberg News. The outlet’s sources reportedly blamed Biden’s poor standing on a badly organized campaign that has failed to engage with voters and party leaders. They said Biden has so far not met with enough small groups of voters and party officials for their liking. They warned that Biden could suffer a crippling loss behind Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, who both reportedly have better organized campaigns in Iowa. A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, surging and within striking distance of Biden and Warren. The poll put Biden at 18 percent, Warren at 17 percent, and Buttigieg at 13 percent among 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers.