Joe Biden’s Doctor Says He’s a ‘Healthy, Vigorous’ 77-Year-Old Man
Former Vice President Joe Biden was given a clean bill of health on Tuesday. A health report released by the campaign and compiled by Dr. Kevin O’Connor, a director at the George Washington University Hospital in D.C., said Biden is a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male” who is fit to perform presidential duties. The report also stated that Biden has persistent atrial fibrillation, or a quivering and irregular heartbeat, but said he is “completely asymptomatic” and doesn’t need any medication or treatment to address the issue. Biden also has hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, and allergies—but takes medications to manage all of those conditions. O’Connor said Biden does not use tobacco products or drink, and stated that the former vice president works out at least five days a week.
Biden continues to be monitored for skin cancer after several non-melanoma skin cancers were removed. In 2008, he had a benign tumor removed from his digestive system after it was discovered during a colonoscopy and had his gall bladder removed in 2003. He had benign prostatic hyperplasia, or prostate enlargement, treated by surgery and had two cerebral aneurisms treated in 1988. Blood clots were discovered while Biden recovered from his 1988 aneurism treatments, so a vascular filter was inserted into a large vein leading to the heart to prevent further life-threatening clots.