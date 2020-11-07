‘Best Day of Our Lives’: Weekend Plans Scrapped Nationwide to Celebrate Biden Win

Thousands of Americans took to the streets on Saturday, filling the air with every plausible expression of joy as Democrat Joe Biden, whose lead in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Nevada had long appeared insurmountable, was finally declared president-elect.

The end of Donald Trump’s presidency, especially loathed in large cities (some of which helped vote him out of office), was at hand. And pandemic-era weekend plans were not going to get in the way of crazed celebration.

In Washington, D.C., residents celebrated Biden’s win as close as they could get to the White House, separated from the building by blocks of security fencing. On the street, drivers honked their car horns and waiters at a restaurant spilled out and whipped napkins in celebration. A crowd carried a giant inflatable balloon of Trump as a rat to the White House celebration, where it was met with cheers.

“We’re so happy to have America back,” said Toni Marsh, a George Washington University professor who headed to the White House after the race was called for Biden.

At the fence, jubilant Biden supporters sang “Sha Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye!”

In New York City, residents spontaneously erupted in fits of honking and cheering, from traditional protest bastions like the East Village to Brownstone Brooklyn to the block outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan, an especially delicious locale for some revelers.

There, taxi drivers slammed on their horns and did solidarity fists out the window. People were hanging out car sunroofs. Rollerbladers in gay pride flags and tutus were fashioning makeshift cardboard, “You’re fired!” signs.

“As soon as we heard the news, we rushed down here,” Stephanie Barnabell, 24, told The Daily Beast at the president’s erstwhile residence. “It’s crazy. We’re originally from Florida. Being in New York, in the thick of it with people who don’t want Trump in office anymore, this is just like the best day of our lives being here right now.”

Cops cleared the streets for blocks, but nearby, “Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead” was blasting from a bike. At a Bergdorf Goodman sidewalk cafe across the street from Trump Tower, three women were finding a moment to grab brunch and bubbly.

Nadia Oulahna, of Texas, put it simply, “We’re thrilled. We were jumping for joy.”

Amid cries of “Fuck Trump” and “USA,” the rally in Washington likewise took on a festive atmosphere, as people cracked open newly-purchased bottles of champagne and drank them in a nearby park. To cheers, a man with a Biden flag and air horn climbed on top of a bus shelter and began leading the crowd in chants. A man on a bike passed by with a megaphone yelling, “You’re fired!” delighting the still-growing crowd that stretched for at least six blocks on the street first dubbed “Black Lives Matter Plaza” over the summer.

In Miami, residents were going off with pots and pans outside of their cars, despite Miami-Dade County being in the midst of a Tropical Storm Warning. “Goodbye Cheeto!” one person shouted from their car near Freedom Tower there.

“Getting someone who’s essentially a dictator out of office, it’s like another Independence Day,” Barnabell said in New York, adding, “It’s just a sense of relief. It’s a calm that rushed through my body.”

—with reporting by Pilar Melendez