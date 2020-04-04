Joe Biden is Starting to Vet His Choice for Vice President
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden says he is ready to announce the committee which will oversee his vice presidential selection process, according to the Associated Press. Biden made the comments late Friday after launching a new online fundraiser. He said he called his opponent and “friend” Bernie Sanders to tell him the news. “I don’t want him to think I’m being presumptuous” Biden said, adding that the process “takes time.” Biden, who does not actually have the Democratic nomination yet but who does lead Sanders by several hundred delegates, had earlier said he would choose a female running mate. He has not repeated that pledge recently, instead saying that there are many “younger, really qualified people” on his short list. “Men, women, gay, straight, across the board, black, white, Asian, it really matters that it look like the country because everyone brings a slightly different perspective,” Biden said. He also said that he had been thinking about his cabinet. “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘You’re president tomorrow. Write down in the next 15 minutes your Cabinet,’ I think I could do it.”