Joe Biden: ‘It’s Legitimate’ For People to Worry He’s Too Old to Run

Read it at ABC News
President Joe Biden says he completely understands the concerns over his age, but the 80-year-old has one thing to say to doubters: “Watch me.” In an ABC News interview with David Muir, Biden hinted he’s still planning to run for reelection, and his age isn’t a concern. That said, he understands why others may be nervous given he’s the oldest president in U.S. history. “It’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age,” he said. “It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is, ‘Watch me.’” Biden would be 82 when sworn into a second term.