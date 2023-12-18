Biden Safe After Car Slams Into His Motorcade in Delaware

A car crashed into part of President Joe Biden’s security detail in Delaware on Sunday night. The president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were unharmed.

The collision occurred as the Bidens were leaving campaign headquarters after a pasta meal with his re-election team, Reuters reported. As Biden was walking to a waiting SUV, a copper sedan with Delaware plates appeared and slammed into another Secret Service vehicle that was protecting the motorcade.

“There was a loud bang,” according to a White House pool report sent out Sunday night, “and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.”

Biden was hustled into his vehicle as security officers surrounded the sedan with their guns drawn.

The Bidens were driven back to their home in Wilmington without further incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.