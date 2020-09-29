Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Release 2019 Tax Returns Ahead of Debate

Read it at CNBC
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris released their 2019 tax returns on Tuesday, setting up a debate showdown over Trump’s bombshell returns published by The New York Times on Sunday. Biden’s returns, posted on his campaign website, show that he and his wife, Jill, made $944,737 in taxable income last year and paid $299,346 in federal income taxes—a 31 percent tax rate. In contrast, Trump paid no federal income taxes for 10 of the past 15 years, and paid just $750 in 2016 and 2017.