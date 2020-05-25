Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance in Months to Commemorate Memorial Day
Former vice president Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance on Monday in over two months to commemorate Memorial Day. The presumptive Democratic nominee and his wife Jill—both of whom were wearing black face masks—commemorated the nation’s veterans in an unannounced visit to the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, a few miles from their home. The couple placed a wreath of white flowers at the base of the memorial as they bowed in silence. “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” Biden said when asked if he had a message for the nation on Memorial Day. “Never, ever, forget.” Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has been campaigning from his Wilmington home by transforming his basement into a television studio for online campaign events and media interviews. When asked by a reporter how it feels to be out in public for the first time, Biden responded: “It feels good to be out of my house.”