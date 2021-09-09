Biden Mandates That All Federal Employees Get Vaccinated

Before taking office, President Joe Biden said he would not support vaccine mandates to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and would instead use the power of his office to “encourage people to do the right thing.”

But as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus pushes the nation’s case rate to its highest levels since last winter—due in large part to a sizable minority of the country refusing to “do the right thing”—Biden has issued the most comprehensive mandate for vaccination against the virus to date: all federal employees must be fully vaccinated within 75 days, with no carve-outs for testing of those who refuse to get the vaccine.

In an executive order signed on Thursday morning, detailed to reporters by White House officials ahead of a presidential speech outlining the new approach to vaccinations, Biden issued those requirements to all employees of the executive branch, as well as contractors working with the federal government.

“If you want to work for the federal government, you must be vaccinated,” a senior administration official told reporters in an embargoed briefing ahead of the president’s remarks. “If you want to do business with the federal government, you must vaccinate your workforce.”

Beyond the executive order, the administration is preparing a series of strict rules intended to make it harder for people to dodge vaccination while returning to normal life, according to an embargoed outline of the plan provided to reporters titled “Path Out of the Pandemic.” The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), for example, is drafting a rule requiring employers with more than 100 employees to require employees either be fully vaccinated or produce weekly negative tests—a rule that would theoretically expand vaccine requirements to more than 80 million private sector workers.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will issue a similar requirement for nearly all health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement—from hospitals to dialysis facilities—requiring workers in those settings to be fully vaccinated. The rule will affect some 50,000 facilities and more than 17 million workers.

The stick-over-carrot approach will even extend to the skies, with the Transportation Safety Administration now doubling fines for travelers who refuse to mask aboard a commercial airplane.

All told, the efforts will extend vaccination requirements to nearly 100 million Americans, a senior administration official told reporters.

The rules reflect the president’s 180-degree shift on the notion of mandating vaccinations over the course of his nine-month presidency. After his election, Biden told reporters that he “wouldn't demand it to be mandatory” when it came to vaccines.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters ahead of that briefing that the changing approach to vaccine mandates has been necessitated by “a smart virus” that has continued to produce variants that can spread quickly and efficiently, as well as by Americans who have refused to get vaccinated against the virus.

“The reason we’re here is because people have not gotten vaccinated—80 million of them,” Psaki told reporters, later adding that while employers would now be empowered to potentially fire workers who refuse to get vaccinated without a religious or medical exemption, “hopefully it doesn’t come to that.”

The Biden administration has defended its changing approach to the pandemic, from back-and-forth guidances on public masking to the slow rollout of vaccine mandates for federal workers, contractors, public servants and even White House staff, noting that as the scientific understanding of the virus has changed, so too has the government's response.

But public health experts have grown increasingly frustrated by an incrementalist approach that seems, at least occasionally, to be more mindful of the politics of the pandemic than of public health. Particularly as some state and local leaders have filled the vacuum with anti-vaccine messaging and a refusal to implement some bare-bones guidances on masks and vaccinations, the shifting response has experts warning of “pandemic fatigue.”

“Unfortunately, due to Delta, we’ll probably go back to some of these blunt instruments,” said Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology and global health at the University of Michigan and a former adviser to the World Health Organization. “My colleagues who are now on the advisory committee seem to be pushing the most concrete rules except lockdowns. With pandemic fatigue and everything, it may be necessary.”