Hiding Biden Needs to Step Up and Meet the Press

Wilmington, we have a problem.

It appears that this election is Joe Biden’s to lose. His last hurdle is a low one: demonstrating that he is, in fact, still alive and up to the task. All he has to do is show that this isn’t a “Weekend at Bernie’s” scenario, and he’s golden. But can he do it?

The verdict is still out. On Thursday night, Biden was forced to issue an apology. “Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” he tweeted. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.” Except, the thing he’s saying he didn’t mean to suggest is, quite literally, what he said.