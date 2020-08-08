Hiding Biden Needs to Step Up and Meet the Press

3 MONTHS, 4 NEWS CONFERENCES

Trump is at least answering tough questions and letting the public judge. His challenger needs to do the same. It’s the least we deserve from our candidates.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

Wilmington, we have a problem.

It appears that this election is Joe Biden’s to lose. His last hurdle is a low one: demonstrating that he is, in fact, still alive and up to the task. All he has to do is show that this isn’t a “Weekend at Bernie’s” scenario, and he’s golden. But can he do it?

The verdict is still out. On Thursday night, Biden was forced to issue an apology. “Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” he tweeted. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.” Except, the thing he’s saying he didn’t mean to suggest is, quite literally, what he said