Joe Biden on Harris-Trump Debate: ‘Wasn’t Even Close’
President Joe Biden says there was no question who won Tuesday's presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. “Wasn’t even close,” he wrote in a post on X. The 81-year-old handed the baton to his vice president after a disastrous performance in a debate against Trump in June called into question his cognitive abilities. According to a CNN snap poll, 63 percent of those watching the Philadelphia debate thought Harris had come out on top. “America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close," Biden wrote. “VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back.”