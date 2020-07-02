Joe Biden Outdoes Trump’s Monthly Fundraising Efforts Yet Again
Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $141 million in June—the second month in a row that Biden has bested President Trump’s fundraising efforts. Figures released Wednesday night showed that Trump and the Republican National Committee fell about $10 million short of Biden’s total in June. During the second quarter, Biden and the Democrats raised $282 million to Trump and the Republicans’ $266 million. The numbers were celebrated by Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley who said: “It’s clear that voters are looking for steady leadership, experience, empathy, compassion, and character—and they’ll find all of these qualities in Vice President Joe Biden.” O’Malley added that 68 percent of last month’s donors were newcomers to the campaign. However, Trump’s side is hardly strapped for cash. Politico reported that his campaign has another $295 million sitting in the bank.