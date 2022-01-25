Biden Phoned to Make Amends After Calling Reporter ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’
'A NICE CALL'
After a hot mic caught Joe Biden calling Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” late Monday afternoon, the president called to make amends. On Monday night, the Fox News reporter said on Sean Hannity’s program that Biden contacted him after the dust-up to clear the air. “Within about an hour of that exchange, he [Biden] called my cellphone, and he said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking,” the Fox reporter told Hannity. “And he said, ‘You’ve got to.’” Asked by the Fox News host if Biden apologized, Doocy remained diplomatic and said the president “cleared the air.” “And I appreciate it. We had a nice call,” he said. The two have frequently locked horns, dating back to Doocy’s days covering Biden on the campaign trail.