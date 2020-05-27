Joe Biden Posts Powerful Message on ‘Shared Grief’ of 100,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Read it at Twitter
Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the friends and family of coronavirus victims in a powerful video posted to Twitter on Wednesday as the nation’s official death toll from COVID-19 topped 100,000, the highest in the world. Biden, who lost his wife and daughter to a car accident in 1972 and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, said, “My fellow Americans, there are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they’re forever fixed each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those days...I can promise you from experience, the day will come when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your face before it brings a tear to your eyes. My prayer for all of you is that day will come sooner rather than later...This nation grieves with you.”