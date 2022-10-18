Biden Promises Federal Abortion Protections if Dems Win Big at Midterms
BARGAINING
Three weeks ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden promised on Tuesday that an abortion rights bill would be the very first piece of legislation he’ll send to the new Congress if Democrats make gains in the Senate and maintain their House majority. He also pledged to veto any bill Republicans pass to restrict nationwide abortions. At a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., where he urged the public to vote, Biden said he’d sign the bill into law on Jan. 22, 2023—around the 50th anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision that was overturned this year. “Together we will restore the right to choose for every woman in America,” he said. This announcement comes as high inflation and political polarization adds pressure to the midterms, making Democrats’ battle to expand their control in Congress more difficult, according to Axios.