    Joe Biden Punts on Packing Supreme Court in ‘60 Minutes’ TV Interview

    NOT ABOUT COURT PACKING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    In an interview with Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes set to air Sunday, former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he will not necessarily pack the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is approved, according to a clip released by CBS. “If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission,” he said. “A bipartisan commission... and I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system... it’s not about court-packing.” Biden has previously hedged on the question about expanding the number of seats on the Supreme Court. “There are a number of alternatives that go well beyond packing,” he said. “The last thing we need to do is to turn the Supreme Court into just a political football.... Presidents come and go, Supreme Court justices stay for generations.”

