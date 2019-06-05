Biden Reaffirms Support for Ban on Federal Funds for Abortion

Joe Biden set himself apart from his Democratic competitors Tuesday by affirming his support for the Hyde Amendment, a law barring federal funds for abortion services, except in the cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.

The former vice president’s campaign team told NBC News that Biden does not support repealing the 1976 law, which has become unpopular with Democratic candidates this election cycle. The statement differentiated him from 2020 frontrunners like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg—all of whom have pledged to repeal the amendment.

The announcement also drew outcry from reproductive-rights groups, who feel the law unfairly bars low-income women from accessing abortion.

“There’s no political or ideological excuse for Joe Biden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple,” NARAL President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement. “His position further endangers women and families already facing enormous hurdles and creates two classes of rights for people in this country, which is inherently undemocratic.”

The comment also elicited confusion, as Biden told an ACLU volunteer just last month that he would commit to abolishing the law. “It can’t stay,” he said at the time.

But Biden’s campaign said Tuesday, according to CNN, that the former vice president misheard that volunteer and thought she was referring to the Mexico City Rule, which requires foreign non-governmental organizations certify they do not support or provide abortion services before receiving U.S. funding.

As such, the campaign said, Biden has not changed his opinion on Hyde.

The ex-veep voted in favor of the Hyde Amendment throughout his Senate career, but has recently faced calls to change his position as public opinion has turned against the law.

“Nearly all our presidential candidates recognize, as do a majority of American voters, that denying Medicaid insurance coverage of abortion can be the same as an outright ban,” Destiny Lopez, co-director of the All* Above All Action Fund, said in a statement.

“With states in a race to the bottom to ban abortion and a Supreme Court hanging in the balance, we need presidential candidates who are unwavering in their support for women’s dignity and equality.”