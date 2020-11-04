Biden Receives More Votes Than Any Other Presidential Candidate in American History

Read it at NPR
Popular votes for Joe Biden passed Barack Obama’s 2008 record Wednesday afternoon, meaning the Democratic candidate has received more votes than any other presidential candidate in American history, according to the Associated Press. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, 69.9 million votes had been cast for Biden, surpassing Obama’s popular vote record by 300,000. Millions of votes are still being counted nationwide, with Democratic stronghold California only reporting 64 percent of its ballots—indicating Biden’s popular vote lead will likely only grow as time goes on.