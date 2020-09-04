Joe Biden to QAnon Cultists: Please, Seek Mental Health Help
‘IT’S MORTIFYING’
Asked on Friday what he would say to followers of the bonkers QAnon conspiracy theory, Biden responded with a zinger. “I’ve been a big supporter of mental health. I’d recommend that people who believe it maybe should take advantage, while it still exists, in the Affordable Care Act. It’s bizarre, totally bizarre. And now, have you guys found that plane load of people in uniforms and weapons, flying around?Have you found ‘em yet? What in God’s name are we doing? Look at how it makes us look around the world. It’s mortifying, it’s embarrassing and it’s dangerous.”
QAnon followers believe that an anonymous government insider is feeding them clues that prove President Trump is working to take down a baby-eating cabal of pedophiles within the Democratic Party and Hollywood. It has been linked to several violent crimes, including two murders, and the FBI considers it a potential domestic terrorism threat. Trump claims not to know much about the bonkers theory but has praised its adherents because “they like me very much.”