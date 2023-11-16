Biden Saves ‘Embarrassed’ Xi From Forgetting His Own Wife’s Birthday
MENDING RELATIONS
President Joe Biden wished Peng Liyuan, the wife of China’s Xi Jinping, an early happy birthday on Wednesday, prompting the Chinese leader to realize the upcoming occasion had completely slipped his mind, per a pool report by The Hill reporter Alex Gangitano. Xi said he was “embarrassed,” and that he’d been working so hard that Liyuan’s upcoming Nov. 20 birthday had slipped his mind, thanking Biden for the reminder. It’s an easy date for Biden to remember: It’s his birthday as well. The world leaders met yesterday at a summit in San Francisco that saw some thawing of the icy relations between the two superpowers, with renewed military communication agreements reached and a hint that the U.S. may be getting more pandas from China.