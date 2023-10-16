Joe Biden Says Hamas Should be Eliminated ‘Entirely’ on ‘60 Minutes’
STRONG WORDS
President Joe Biden said Sunday night that he thinks the Palestinian militant group Hamas should be eliminated “entirely”—but reiterated his support for a “two state” solution to the conflict that involves a Palestinian state and a Palestinian authority to run it. He made the comments during an interview on 60 Minutes, while also pledging that U.S. support for Ukraine’s war against Russia would not be interrupted by the new conflict. “We’re the United States of America for God’s sake, the most powerful nation, not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world,” he said. “We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense.” When asked if he foresees the involvement of American troops, Biden said, “I don’t think that’s necessary. Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need.”