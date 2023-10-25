Biden Says He Doesn’t Trust Palestinian-Reported Death Toll

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he distrusts the reported death toll in Gaza as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry. “I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” Biden said. “I’m sure innocents have been killed and it’s the price of waging a war.” The Ministry said earlier in the day that 6,546 Palestinians—including 2,704—have been killed since the conflict erupted on Oct. 7. Biden’s comments arrived during a joint address with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who is set to be honored at the White House.