Biden: I ‘Make No Apologies’ for Saying Putin Can’t ‘Remain in Power’

Despite the White House’s attempts to walk back President Joe Biden’s visceral claim that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” Biden told reporters Monday that he’s sticking by his words. “I’m not walking anything back,” he said while clarifying, “I wasn’t...articulating a policy change. I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel.” He defended his reaction in light of Putin’s “brutality” and added that the comment followed his time spent with Ukrainian refugees. Biden iterated that the comment has never reflected a policy decision, but that he makes “no apologies” for being morally outraged.