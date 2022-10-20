Biden Supports a Federal Fund to Assist Those Seeking Abortions
POST-ROE WORLD
President Joe Biden had thrown his support behind establishing a federal fund to offer financial assistance to people who need to take time off work and childcare in order to get an abortion. In an interview with NowThis News, a social-media focused news outlet, Biden spoke with six young adults on six issues significant to the upcoming midterms, including abortion, gun safety, climate change, economic insecurity, trans rights, and criminal justice reform. In a preview clip ahead of the interview’s Sunday night airing, medical resident Danielle Mathisen, 26, asked Biden if he’d support a federal fund that offers support similar to companies that financially assist employees who need an abortion. “I do support that, and I’ve publicly urged companies to do that,” he said. “I urge you to do it because there’s so many, and imagine the women who need that kind of assistance, but have no money at all to be able to do this. None. How, how — what do they do? They don’t have the option.”