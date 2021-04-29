Biden Says He Was Unaware of Giuliani Raid Beforehand
‘I MADE A PLEDGE’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he had no prior knowledge that federal authorities were going to raid Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office this week, insisting he found out at the same time as the public.
Asked by NBC News anchor Craig Melvin if he was “aware of that before it happened,” the president replied: “I give you my word, I was not.” Giuliani, the former attorney of ex-president Donald Trump, is under federal investigation for illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukraine oligarchs. The lobbying occurred at the same time Giuliani was digging up dirt in Ukraine on Biden and his son Hunter.
“I made a pledge. I would not interfere in any way or try to stop any investigation the Justice Department had in their way. I learned about that last night when the rest of the world learned about it,” Biden said, adding: “I’m not asking to be briefed — that's the Justice Department's independent judgment.”