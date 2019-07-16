Joe Biden Says He’ll Challenge Trump to Push-Up Contest if He Brings Up His Age, Mental State

Read it at Washington Post
Presidential candidate Joe Biden is done taking criticism for his age, saying that he’ll challenge Trump to a push-up contest if he raises the issue at a debate. “I’d say, ‘C’mon Donald, c’mon man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?’” Biden said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I mean, jokingly. . . . C’mon, run with me, man.” The Democratic presidential candidate added that when he participates in parades, he typically runs along the route, most recently during a July 4 parade. Biden is 76 years old, while Trump is 73. In 2018, Biden told a crowd “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete.”