Joe Biden Says Benjamin Netanyahu Is Not Doing Enough to Release Hostages
‘CONTINUE TO PUSH’
President Joe Biden said Monday the he believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden was asked for his thoughts on Netanyahu’s approach to negotiations after the bodies of six hostages were discovered in a tunnel in Gaza over the weekend. “Do you think it’s time for Prime Minister Netanyahu to do more on this issue? Do you think he’s doing enough,” one reporter asks. Biden replied simply, “no,” without going into further detail. Speaking of an apparent negotiation deal regarding the hostages and a ceasefire, Biden said, “we are very close,” adding that, “hope springs eternal.” He confirmed he spoke to the parents of 23-year-old American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was among those killed, adding that “we’re not giving up, we’re going to continue to push as hard as we can.”