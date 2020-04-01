CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Says Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Is on His Veep List

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Joe Biden says Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on his list of possible vice presidential candidates—but he had his eye on her before she became a target of President Trump’s attacks. MSNBC’s Brian Williams asked Biden if Whitmer’s newly high profile might have “lengthened” his list of running mates. “She didn't lengthen the list, she made the list in my mind two months ago,” the former veep responded. Whitmer, a longtime state lawmaker, is in her first term as governor. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at her after she criticized the federal government’s response to the coronavirus crisis.