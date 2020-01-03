Joe Biden on Killing of Qassem Soleimani: ‘Trump Tossed a Stick of Dynamite Into a Tinderbox’
2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said “President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox,” after a U.S. strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani late Thursday. “The Administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action will almost certainly have the opposite effect,” Biden said in a statement. “President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.”
As The Daily Beast previously reported, Soleimani was killed in a strike that occurred near the Baghdad international airport. The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday night that it killed Soleimani “at the direction of the president.” “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement said. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.” The Daily Beast reports that Iran is highly likely respond to the U.S. strike with attacks against Americans in Iraq and in the Middle East.