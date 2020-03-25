CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden Says ‘We’ve Had Enough’ Debates
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) desire to have a 12th Democratic debate in April, saying he believes there have been ample opportunities to spar on stage in the course of the primary.
“I think we’ve had enough debates,” Biden answered when asked by a CNN reporter about whether he would compete in another debate. “I think we should get on with this,” he added. The former vice president was speaking during a virtual press conference, one of several he has convened in recent days, as part of an effort to adhere to social distancing best practices as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.