Biden Almost Takes a Tumble Out for a Stroll on Sandy Delaware Beach

Journalists recording the footage were heard to gasp as the president nearly fell.

The oldest sitting president in U.S. history appeared less sure of his footing than ever before while out for a walk with his wife over the weekend. Joe Biden was seen stumbling over his steps, almost falling over at one point as he took a stroll along Rehoboth Beach near his Delaware home Sunday. Journalists who recorded the footage were heard to gasp as the incumbent struggled to make his way across the sand, before lobbing a volley of questions his way about his upcoming Oval Office sit-down with President-elect Donald Trump. It will be not only the first time they’ve met face-to-face since Biden’s shock withdrawal from the race earlier this year but also the first time they’ve stuck to that particular tradition, with Trump having declined to host Biden at the White House immediately after the 2020 election. Biden said last week he had called Trump to congratulate him on his recent victory and to express “his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.” Level flooring provided, it would seem.

