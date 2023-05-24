CHEAT SHEET
Biden Selects Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as Next Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman
Read it at Associated Press
President Joe Biden has selected Gen. CQ Brown Jr. to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Associated Press reported. Brown, a former fighter pilot, has helped lead U.S. efforts to deter Chinese military expansion in the Pacific, a priority of the Biden administration. He will replace the outgoing Gen. Mark Milley, whose tenure as chairman was marked by his chaotic relationship with President Trump, when his term ends in October. During his ascent through the ranks of military leadership, Brown became the first Black commander of the Pacific Air Forces and the first Black person to lead the Air Force or any of the other U.S. military branches.