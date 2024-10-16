Trumpland

Biden Shades Trump Over That Disastrous Town Hall in Pennsylvania

‘HE’S GOTTEN WORSE’

The president accused the Republican nominee of “becoming unhinged” after an appearance in Oaks, Pennsylvania, went off the rails.

Zachary Folk
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

President Joe Biden went on the offensive against former President Donald Trump at a fundraiser on Tuesday night in Philadelphia—accusing the Republican nominee of “becoming unhinged” and taking aim at his bizarre town hall in a Philadelphia suburb the night before.

“Trump hasn’t changed,” Biden told the crowd of donors at the Sheet Metal Workers Training Center. “I would argue he’s gotten worse.”

Biden brought up the town hall Trump held in a Montgomery County suburb the night before, which saw the former president ditch taking questions and instead play music and dance on stage for more than 30 minutes after two separate medical emergencies.

“He’s becoming unhinged, look at his rallies, last night,” Biden said. “Last night his rally stopped taking questions because someone got hurt, and guess what, he stood on the stage for 30 minutes and danced. I’m serious. What’s wrong with this guy?"

Biden used the Philadelphia fundraiser as an opportunity to tout some of his successful policies, but continued to return to attacking the Republican nominee—even calling out his ventures in Atlantic City.

“He’s gone bankrupt so many times I can’t keep track, including bankrupting a casino in Atlantic City—which is pretty hard to do,” Biden said. “How is that possible? I thought the house always won.”

Biden also appeared to downplay the reported rift between the White House and the vice president’s campaign. The president praised Harris’ debate performance in September, claiming that “she beat Trump so badly in the debate he’s scared to death to meet her again” before calling the Republican nominee a “loser” once again.

But he also acknowledged that the vice president would eventually break with his administration. “Every president has to cut their own path. I was loyal to Barack Obama but I cut my own path as president. That’s what Kamala’s going to do—she’s been loyal so far but she’s going to cut her own path,” Biden said. Later, he added that the vice president “will take the country in her own direction. And that’s one of the most important differences in this election.”

When the panelists on The View asked Harris last week if she would do anything differently then Biden, Harris said “not a thing” came to mind. She later amended that answer, stating that she would put a Republican in her Cabinet.

Zachary Folk

Zachary Folk

Freelance Reporter

