Biden Signs Bill Supporting Victims of Mystery ‘Havana Syndrome’
‘FULL RESOURCES’
President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday directing financial aid toward those impacted by the so-called “Havana syndrome,” The Washington Post reported. The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act (aka the HAVANA Act) was passed unanimously by the Senate in June and the House last month. It permits the CIA and State Department to direct resources to those affected by the disease, which has hit more than 200 U.S. foreign service officers since 2016. The syndrome’s symptoms include dizziness, a sense of vertigo, anxiety, and intense migraines. The Senate legislation was co-sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who attended the bill’s closed-press signing.
“I want to thank Congress for passing it with unanimous bipartisan support, sending the clear message that we take care of our own,” Biden wrote in a statement commemorating his signing. “We are bringing to bear the full resources of the U.S. Government to make available first-class medical care to those affected and to get to the bottom of these incidents, including to determine the cause and who is responsible.”