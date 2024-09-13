Biden Slams Trump and Vance for Pet-Eating Migrant Hoax
PET PEEVE
President Joe Biden on Friday weighed in on the bizarre right-wing conspiracy about Haitians allegedly abducting and eating pets, saying the attacks have “no place in America.” At a White House “Black Excellence” event, the president noted that his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is Haitian American. “I want to take a moment to say something—so many Americans like Karine, as she pointed out, a proud Haitian American, a community that’s under attack in our country right now.” Biden did not mention Donald Trump by name, but his remarks were directed at him. “It’s simply wrong,” Biden said. “There’s no place in America. This has to stop. What he’s doing, it has to stop.” Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have both spread the outlandish claims hatched on social media that immigrants in the town of Springfield, Ohio, are kidnapping people’s cats and dogs and eating them. Springfield officials have said there is no evidence that Haitian immigrants in their community are doing any such thing. But Trump made the conspiracy one of his biggest talking points in his Tuesday night debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.