Joe Biden Slides into DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Party on Instagram
Since the novel coronavirus pandemic made its way to the U.S., former Vice President Joe Biden has been staying under the radar while he upgrades his tech capabilities. But the Democratic front runner did make and exception Saturday night by logging on to an Instagram social distancing dance party hosted by D.J. Derrick Jones, known as D-Nice. When asked if everything was going to turn out OK in the end, Biden responded with a thumbs up. Other stars joined the online fun, including John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, and Michelle Obama. Biden says once his new teleconference system is in place, he plans to start frequent press briefings to “provide a counterweight to Donald Trump’s daily torrent of lies and misinformation.”