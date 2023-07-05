Joe Biden Brushes Off Questions About White House Cocaine Discovery
WHAT COCAINE?
A grinning President Joe Biden ignored a flurry of questions on Wednesday about the cocaine discovered in an area where guests often enter the White House’s West Wing. As reporters pressed Biden on the cocaine—the origins of which remain under investigation—he said nothing and smiled sheepishly at Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who he was meeting in the Oval Office. According to new reports, the cocaine, which briefly triggered an evacuation of the White House on Sunday while Biden was away, was discovered near a spot where visitors drop off their phones before getting tours of the West Wing. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a separate news conference on Wednesday that Biden has been briefed on the cocaine discovery but declined to go into details.