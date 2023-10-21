CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Speaks With American Hostages Released by Hamas

    ‘GLAD YOU’RE OUT’

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan, U.S. citizens who were taken as hostages by Palestinian Hamas militants, speak with U.S. President Joe Biden.

    US Embassy Jerusalem via X/Handout via REUTERS

    President Joe Biden spoke with the two Americans freed the week after being held captive by Hamas for two weeks following its attack on Israel. Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie told the president via telephone that they were in good health and thanked him for his efforts. “I’m so glad you’re home—or not home but glad you’re out,” Biden said. Natalie, in turn, lauded Biden for his dedication to Israel. “Look, that’s been long-serving, I’m just delighted we’re able to get you out. We’ve been working on it for a long time,” Biden said. “We’re going to get them all out, God willing.”

