Biden Steps Out for First Golf Outing of Presidency on Day 87

Read it at Politico
President Joe Biden stepped out for the first golf outing of his presidency Saturday, playing a round at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. An adept golfer with a handicap of 10, Biden was previously ranked among Washington, D.C.’s top 150 players by Golf Digest. He was accompanied by Ron Olivere, father-in-law to Biden’s late son Beau, and Steve Ricchetti, an advisor. Biden has served as president for 87 days so far. During the first 100 days of his presidency, former President Donald Trump played 18 holes 19 times, often at his own properties.