Joe Biden Sworn In as 46th President of the United States
FINALLY
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, promising to “restore the soul of our nation” and putting an end to four years of executive tumult. At 78, Biden becomes the nation’s oldest president upon swearing-in. A Democrat from Delaware, President Biden perhaps has the most exhaustive resume of any incoming commander-in-chief, having represented the Blue Hen State in the Senate for 36 years and serving as vice president for eight. With his party holding slim majorities in both chambers of Congress, President Biden is expected to take dramatic action via executive order in his first day in power. Last week, Biden’s incoming chief of staff Ron Klain wrote in a staff memo that Biden will end the travel ban to some Muslim-majority countries and rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, among other actions, upon taking the oath on Wednesday.